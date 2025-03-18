Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for witnesses to collision yesterday on Lisnevenagh Road in Ballymena after man rushed to hospital

Police are appealing for information following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Ballymena yesterday afternoon, Monday 17th March.

The collision happened on the Lisnevenagh Road at approximately 3.35pm and involved a car and a van.

One man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Lisnevenagh road, Antrim - Google maps

Anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1056 17/03/25.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport