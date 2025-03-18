Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for witnesses to collision yesterday on Lisnevenagh Road in Ballymena after man rushed to hospital
The collision happened on the Lisnevenagh Road at approximately 3.35pm and involved a car and a van.
One man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1056 17/03/25.
You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
