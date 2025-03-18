Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for witnesses to collision yesterday on Lisnevenagh Road in Ballymena after man rushed to hospital

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 18th Mar 2025, 08:06 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 09:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Ballymena yesterday afternoon, Monday 17th March.
Read More
Heartbroken mother of Caitlin-Rose McMullan tells how grateful she is to have sp...

The collision happened on the Lisnevenagh Road at approximately 3.35pm and involved a car and a van.

One man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lisnevenagh road, Antrim - Google mapsLisnevenagh road, Antrim - Google maps
Lisnevenagh road, Antrim - Google maps

Anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1056 17/03/25.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Related topics:BallymenaNorthern IrelandCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice