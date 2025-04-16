Northern Ireland traffic: Co Down road open and passable following one-vehicle collision yesterday
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A PSNI spokesman has reassured motorists that the Crossgar Road, Ballynahinch is now open and passable. following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Tuesday, 15th April.
The reassurance comes after a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Tuesday, 15th April.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.