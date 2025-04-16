Northern Ireland traffic: Co Down road open and passable following one-vehicle collision yesterday

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:08 BST
A PSNI spokesman has reassured motorists that the Crossgar Road, Ballynahinch is now open and passable. following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Tuesday, 15th April.

The reassurance comes after a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Tuesday, 15th April.

