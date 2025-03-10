Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists advised of delays in Dundrum area due to funeral of Patrick Kielty's mother
Mary Kielty died on March 8 peacefully at home, according to Funeral Times.
She is the ‘dearly loved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of John, Patrick and Cahal’ and ‘mother-in-law of Moya, Catherine and Nichola’.
The death notice adds that ‘her remains will leave her late residence on Monday 10th March, 2025 at 12.45pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dundrum’
Burial to follow in the cemetery of the Immaculate Conception, Aughlisnafin.
In their traffic advice mote the PSNI advise motorists who are travelling from the direction of Clough that they can take the Castlewellan Road into Castlewellan, and then travel towards Newcastle.
If you are travelling from the direction of Newcastle, you can take the Castlewellan Road towards Castlewellan, and then travel towards Clough/Downpatrick.
Patrick Kielty’s father Jack was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in 1988.
He was just 16 at the time.
In 'My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me’, he said: "My dad died for nothing - he wasn't a political figure, he wasn't taking a stand.
"He had a building firm, he employed both sides.
“That wouldn't be considered a stand anywhere else. He was just doing the right thing.”
Three men were convicted in connection with the killing, but freed after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
A post on St Johns GAA says: “The Executive Committee and Members of St John's GAA offer our deepest condolences to the family Mary Kielty, RIP.
"To her son and chairman of Dundrum GAC and the entire family circle we offer our sympathies and keep you in our thoughts and prayers.”