Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists advised of delays in Dundrum area due to funeral of Patrick Kielty's mother

Police are advising road users to expect delays in the Dundrum area from around 10.20am this morning, Monday 10th March, particularly in the Main Street and Belfast Road areas of the village due to the funeral of Patrick Kielty’s mother.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Kielty died on March 8 peacefully at home, according to Funeral Times.

She is the ‘dearly loved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of John, Patrick and Cahal’ and ‘mother-in-law of Moya, Catherine and Nichola’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death notice adds that ‘her remains will leave her late residence on Monday 10th March, 2025 at 12.45pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dundrum’

Burial to follow in the cemetery of the Immaculate Conception, Aughlisnafin.

In their traffic advice mote the PSNI advise motorists who are travelling from the direction of Clough that they can take the Castlewellan Road into Castlewellan, and then travel towards Newcastle.

If you are travelling from the direction of Newcastle, you can take the Castlewellan Road towards Castlewellan, and then travel towards Clough/Downpatrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Kielty’s father Jack was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in 1988.

Patrick Kielty

He was just 16 at the time.

In 'My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me’, he said: "My dad died for nothing - he wasn't a political figure, he wasn't taking a stand.

"He had a building firm, he employed both sides.

“That wouldn't be considered a stand anywhere else. He was just doing the right thing.”

Stopped in traffic

Three men were convicted in connection with the killing, but freed after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on St Johns GAA says: “The Executive Committee and Members of St John's GAA offer our deepest condolences to the family Mary Kielty, RIP.