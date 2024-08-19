Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists asked to use Old Stone Road to reach International Airport after two vehicle collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Road users are advised the Antrim Road, Aldergrove, Crumlin is closed following a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon.
Access to the International Airport can still be gained via the Old Stone Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.