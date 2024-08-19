Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists asked to use Old Stone Road to reach International Airport after two vehicle collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 15:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Road users are advised the Antrim Road, Aldergrove, Crumlin is closed following a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon.

Access to the International Airport can still be gained via the Old Stone Road.

Related topics:MotoristsNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.