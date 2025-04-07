Northern Ireland travel: EasyJet launches its first flights and package holidays on new summer route from Belfast International to Reus in Spain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EasyJet has launched its first flights and package holidays on a new summer route from Belfast International to Reus in Spain.

The new weekly service — providing customers in Northern Ireland with even more fantastic summer break destinations across Europe — took off for the first time over the weekend, on Saturday 5 April, and will operate every Tuesday and Saturday throughout the peak summer holidays.

Famous as the birthplace of the legendary architect Antoni Gaudí, known for designing Barcelona's beautiful basilica Sagrada Familia, Reus offers a mix of modernist architecture, cultural landmarks, and culinary delights.

Whether it's exploring the nearby picturesque seaside towns of Tarragona and Sitges, basking on the Costa Dorada's pristine beaches, or uncovering Reus's renowned cultural heritage, this charming city has something on offer for everyone.

Great value seats are available to book from £29.99* on easyJet.com and via the mobile app.

Tour operator easyJet holidays also has a range of package holidays from Belfast to Reus on offer, right up until 31 October 2026.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, and are all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: "We're excited to see our first flights and holidays taking off from Belfast to Reus, offering our customers in Northern Ireland more travel options than ever before, so they can explore this and other top city break destinations across our network throughout the simmer.

"With thousands of package holidays across beach and city breaks available via easyJet holidays, there’s something for everyone.”

Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport, said: "We very much welcome the addition of Reus to the easyJet route network.

"Reus has always been a popular route from Northern Ireland and we are committed to providing choice and frequency on these in-demand services for local passengers.”

Customers can book a beach holiday with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005):

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Villamarina Club in Reus on an All Inclusive basis for £495 per person including 23kg of luggage, transfers and flights from Belfast on 3 May 2025.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Hotel Eurosalou and Spa in Reus on a Room Only basis for £409 per person including 23kg of luggage, transfers and flights from Belfast on 29 April 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* 4R Playa Park in Reus on a Half Board basis for £336 per person with two adults and two children including 23kg of luggage, transfers and flights from Belfast on 15 October 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* H10 Vintage Salou in Reus on a Half Board basis for £475 per person including 23kg of luggage, transfers and flights from Belfast on 22 April 2025