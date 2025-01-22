Police concerned for whereabouts of 27-year-old Co Londonderry man Kyle Walker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI say they are growing “increasingly concerned” for a 27-year-old man from Limavady.

Kyle Walker was last seen in the Limavady area on Tuesday January 21 at around 6.45am.

He is 5ft 11ins tall, of a medium build, with brown hair.

He is believed to have been wearing work trousers with a green top and a navy blue fleece when he was last seen.