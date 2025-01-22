Police concerned for whereabouts of 27-year-old Co Londonderry man Kyle Walker
The PSNI say they are growing “increasingly concerned” for a 27-year-old man from Limavady.
Kyle Walker was last seen in the Limavady area on Tuesday January 21 at around 6.45am.
He is 5ft 11ins tall, of a medium build, with brown hair.
He is believed to have been wearing work trousers with a green top and a navy blue fleece when he was last seen.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or believes they have seen him, is asked to call local officers on 101, quoting reference number 1484 of 21st January.