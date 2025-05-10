Public urged to be vigilant to the risk of wildfires in rural areas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The public has been urged to be vigilant to the risk of wildfires in rural areas of Northern Ireland this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The advice comes as firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze in Co Tyrone .

Ten fire appliances and 50 firefighters are at the scene of the wildfire in Ballagh Road, Clogher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) western area commander David Doherty urged people to be responsible and vigilant with sunny weather expected at the weekend.

The public has been urged to be vigilant to the risk of wildfires in rural areas of Northern Ireland this weekend.

He said: "Wildfire incidents are not only challenging and physically demanding for our firefighters, it is extremely resource-intensive for our service and partner agencies who are working in high temperatures.

"We would like to reassure the public that contingency plans are in place and we will continue to respond to incidents across Northern Ireland should the public need us.

"Very often these fires are started deliberately. Purposely setting a wildfire is a criminal offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you see a fire or see someone intentionally setting a fire, please report it immediately by calling 999.

"The responsibility of preventing fires belongs to all of us and we all need to do our part in protecting our beautiful countryside and green spaces.

"Please avoid using open fires and extinguish smoking materials, barbecues, camping fires and any other type of flame."

Mr Doherty added: "I would like to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our firefighters, control-room operators and support employees who have worked tirelessly in recent days to ensure the safety of our community across Northern Ireland , including our partner agencies."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters in Northern Ireland have dealt with hundreds of wildfires in recent weeks.

Stormont's Environment Minister Andrew Muir urged anyone with information about deliberate fires to contact police.

He said: "The current fire near Clogher is another stark reminder on how quickly they can spread, creating significant risk to life and property while causing extensive environmental damage.

"The fire in Counties Tyrone and Monaghan has torn through approximately a third of a precious protected site which includes a special area of conservation for the endangered hen harrier during nesting season as well as important blanket bog habitat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the current conditions set to last into the weekend and beyond I plead with everyone to heed the elevated hazard warning issued, remain extra vigilant to fires in our countryside and report to the police or Crimestoppers anyone you know involved in deliberate and malicious fires.

"Those who know the individuals involved must come forward and help us apprehend the culprits wreaking destruction across our countryside."

Mr Muir added: "Once ignited, fire can spread rapidly, especially in areas with dead grasses, gorse, forestry and heather.

"Large areas can become engulfed in a very short period of time putting life, property and wildlife at real risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This activity must stop before someone is killed or injured."

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: "Gorse fires have the potential to cause widespread damage to the environment and harm to wildlife, as well as threatening homes, farms and the people living in those areas.

"The unpredictability of fire can also mean that those causing them may be putting their own lives at risk as well as the lives of the fire service personnel and other emergency services tasked to deal with them.

"I would remind the public that deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence and if you see anyone setting a fire you should contact us immediately.