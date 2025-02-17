Sarah Reid

Funeral details have been announced for tragic mother-of-two Sarah Reid who died on February 10 suddenly in New York.

The notice in Funeral Times says that Sarah Reid (Nee Macauley) died suddenly in New York on February 10.

She is described as the ‘dearly loved wife of Darren’ and ‘devoted and loving mother of Alexander and Harry, cherished daughter of William and Madeleine and dearest sister of Irvine and daughter-in-law of Harold and Olive, sister-in-law Judith and Charline’.

The notice adds that ‘everyone welcome at the Macauley family home’ in Banbridge.

It says that her funeral will leave from ‘Sarah's parents residence on Wednesday 19th at 11.00am, followed by Service in Derrygortreavy Parish Church, Dungannon, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard’.

It further asks for ‘family flowers only please’ and any donations if desired to be payable to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

‘Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. ‘Forever with the Lord’ 1 Thess. 4 v 17,’ it adds.

It is understood that Mrs Reid had travelled to the Big Apple with her husband Darren for her 30th birthday celebrations.

Reacting to the sad news, former Banbridge councillor Ruth Macauley (no relation), passed on her condolences.

She said: “Sarah’s tragic passing has sent a shockwave of sadness and disbelief through our local community in Ballyroney where she was born and grew up.

“This is most devastating news and I know so many people across the country are keeping Sarah’s family and especially her two wee boys in their thoughts and prayers as they try to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.

“My sincere sympathies go out to Sarah’s husband Darren, two young sons Alexander and Harry, her parents William and Madeleine, her brother Irvine and wider family circle.”

Earlier a GoFundMe page was started by Gary Black in a bid to support the family with “financial uncertainties” surrounding travel and medical expenses – but tragically Sarah passed away on February 10.

Already the appeal has raised more than £72,000.

On the generosity of the local community, Ms Macauley – who knows Sarah’s parents – added: “It is very comforting to see the immense generosity that so many people have donated … and such a large amount of money has been raised for this family in their hour of need.”

On social media, the Country and Southern Gospel Prayer Room said: “We ask that you all would please uphold Sarah's husband Darren and their two sons along with Sarah's parents and the family circle very much in prayer at this heartbreaking time for them all.”

​Also on social media, a friend posted: “Today I am in total shock to learn of the untimely passing of a dear client Sarah Reid … I have been doing Sarah's hair for a long time now meeting her through her lovely in-laws.

“The laughs we had and the banter was good and seeing her with her beautiful boys she was a great wee mummy … the pain her husband and family must be going through I dread to think!

“Sarah u really were the best girl and I am so so sorry I really can't get my head around it RIP.”

​Another tribute from Robert Alexander Irvine said: “So sad to hear of Sarah's passing, she would never have passed you by without a hello and a big smile.

“Thoughts and prayers are with her husband, kids and family.”

​And Jenny Murray said: “Sarah there is just no words.