Storm Eowyn: Authorities probing whether gas from generator killed father-of-five Jason McKay

The authorities are probing whether a carbon monoxide leak from a generator caused the death of a man in his 30s, the News Letter understands.

The man is Jason McKay, who lived just to the east of Portrush.

He was an Orangeman, and according to a funeral notice posted online by Giants Causeway Protestant Boys Flute Band, he was a father of five.

There has been no official word on what may have caused his death, but it is understood that a gas leak from a generator is one line of inquiry.

The late Jason McKay

NI Electricity advises “if you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning”.

In a message posted on Facebook, the flute band said it “would like to offer our sincere condolences to our former bandmaster Ian McKay on the sudden passing of his son Jason, also to our flag girl Miley on the passing of her brother and to the wider family circle,” adding: “Rest easy Jason.”

TUV vice chairman Allister Kyle, councillor for the Causeway area, said he is “absolutely devastated”.

"I knew Jason well,” he said.

"A dedicated member of Dunseverick LOL 528, I was pleased to see him elected and installed as their deputy master.

"Jason and I were about the same age and went through some of our degrees together in the Orange.

"Jason got married last year and he lived just a few doors up from our family farm in Craigahulliar. A quiet, unassuming fella, Jason was a hard worker who was very family focused.

"Jason was well known in the farming community and when he wasn’t helping his father’s building firm enjoyed working to a local agricultural contractor.”