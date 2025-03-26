Sympathy paid as investigation launched after man dies following a fire at Scrabo Fold in Newtownards

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 26th Mar 2025, 07:34 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 14:20 BST

Police have just confirmed that a man has died at a fold for over-55s in Newtownards, County Down.
Tributes paid after tragic death of Northern Ireland man James Gribben as a resu...

The man died at Scrabo Fold on Tuesday 25th March.

Police said they received a report of a fire at a flat in the fold shortly after 18:15 GMT on Tuesday.

Police can confirm that a man has died following a fire at Scrabo Fold in Newtownards on Tuesday 25th March.

They said emergency services attended, but the man was found dead at the scene.

Two other residents were treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no further reports of any serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Radius Housing, which manages the fold, said 10 residents were unable to return to their homes on Tuesday evening.

"Radius staff have helped them find alternative accommodation," they added.

Police can confirm that a man has died following a fire at Scrabo Fold in Newtownards on Tuesday 25th March.

They also extended their sympathies to the man's family and said Radius will support the police in its investigation.

DUP Councillor Stephen McIlveen was outside the fold on Tuesday night as the emergency services dealt with the blaze.

He said there was "a lot of worry" among family members and others who were gathered outside waiting for news.

"There was obviously a sense of relief when families heard from their loved ones that they were ok, and then we heard the tragic news his morning that there had been a fatality," he told BBC News NI.

In a statement a PSNI spokesman said that police received a report of a fire at a flat in the fold shortly after 6.15pm on Tuesday evening.

Emergency Services attended but unfortunately the man was found deceased at the scene.

Two other residents were treated for smoke inhalation but there were no further reports of any serious injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has now commenced.

And in a statement a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a flat fire in Tower Court, Newtownards.

"Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at 6.01pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 25 March 2025.

"Two appliances from Newtownards Fire Station and 1 Appliance from Bangor Fire Station attended the incident.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and rescued 2 female occupants and 1 male occupant tragically passed away at the scene.

"Firefighters left the scene at 7.44pm.”

