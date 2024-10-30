Traffic & Travel: Road fully re-opened to traffic, following a fire at premises in the area earlier
Road closed following fire
Update: Road users are advised that Church Street in Ballymena has now fully re-opened to traffic, following a fire at premises in the area earlier
Road users are advised that Church Street in Ballymena is currently closed at its junction with Broadway, in order to facilitate emergency services who remain at the scene following a report of a fire at premises in the area earlier.
The fire has been extinguished, but the road remains closed
More information as available