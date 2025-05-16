Westbound lanes of M1 now reopened - meanwhile it emerges PSNI have shot a stray bull on dual carriageway
Closures remain in force eastbound between Moygashel and Portadown.
A number of the cattle in the crash survived, but some had to be put down.
It has just been confirmed too that, by coincidence, there was a separate cattle incident a day earlier in which a stray bull caused disruption to traffic in the south-east Tyrone region.
In that case, the animal got loose on the A4 dual carriageway between Dungannon and Ballygawley at about 4pm yesterday.
Footage has circulated online purporting to be from the incident, showing two police cars stopped on the carriageway as a policeman tries and fails to pacify the bull in the central reservation.
The PSNI said the bull was “humanely euthanised” to “protect the public”. The News Letter understands it was shot.