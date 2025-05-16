Westbound lanes of M1 now reopened - meanwhile it emerges PSNI have shot a stray bull on dual carriageway

By Adam Kula
Published 16th May 2025, 16:44 BST
The westbound lanes of the M1 motorway are all now open again after being shut for roughly 10 hours due to an overturned cattle truck east of Dungannon.

Closures remain in force eastbound between Moygashel and Portadown.

A number of the cattle in the crash survived, but some had to be put down.

It has just been confirmed too that, by coincidence, there was a separate cattle incident a day earlier in which a stray bull caused disruption to traffic in the south-east Tyrone region.

A clip circulated of the overturned lorry by DUP councillor Mark Robinsonplaceholder image
In that case, the animal got loose on the A4 dual carriageway between Dungannon and Ballygawley at about 4pm yesterday.

Footage has circulated online purporting to be from the incident, showing two police cars stopped on the carriageway as a policeman tries and fails to pacify the bull in the central reservation.

The PSNI said the bull was “humanely euthanised” to “protect the public”. The News Letter understands it was shot.

