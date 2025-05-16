The westbound lanes of the M1 motorway are all now open again after being shut for roughly 10 hours due to an overturned cattle truck east of Dungannon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures remain in force eastbound between Moygashel and Portadown.

A number of the cattle in the crash survived, but some had to be put down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has just been confirmed too that, by coincidence, there was a separate cattle incident a day earlier in which a stray bull caused disruption to traffic in the south-east Tyrone region.

A clip circulated of the overturned lorry by DUP councillor Mark Robinson

In that case, the animal got loose on the A4 dual carriageway between Dungannon and Ballygawley at about 4pm yesterday.

Footage has circulated online purporting to be from the incident, showing two police cars stopped on the carriageway as a policeman tries and fails to pacify the bull in the central reservation.