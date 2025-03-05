Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle collision on Co Down road as route is reopened
A woman has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle collision on the Dublin Road in Kilcoo this morning.
The road has since reopened – after it was closed in both directons due to the road collision.
An earlier post on TrafficwatchNI said at the time of the collision, that diversions were in place at the junction of Moneyscalp Road and Lackan Road and at Market Road.
