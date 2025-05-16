Renowned science writer and climate communicator Gaia Vince is set to visit Belfast on May 22

Renowned science writer and climate communicator Gaia Vince is set to visit Belfast next week for a landmark series of events exploring the future of our planet in a time of global crisis.

Hosted by the Coalition of Aid and Development Agencies in Northern Ireland (CADA) in partnership with local institutions, Vince’s visit will bring together community leaders, academics, activists, and policymakers to discuss urgent issues including climate justice, migration, sustainability, and international development.

A respected broadcaster and author of Nomad Century and Adventures in the Anthropocene, Vince is known for her clear, compelling analysis of how the climate crisis intersects with inequality, population movement, and global security. Her visit to Belfast will include a range of engagements designed to spark conversation and action at every level—from grassroots organisations to government.

The centrepiece of her visit will be a public event at Queen’s University Belfast on Thursday, May 22, titled Exploring the Future of Our Planet. Open to all, the event will feature a keynote talk from Gaia Vince, followed by a panel discussion with voices from academia and the international development sector.

Topics will include the growing impact of climate change, sustainable development, and the future of global cooperation. The event will take place at 9:30 am in the Biological Sciences Lecture Theatre, with a virtual attendance option available for those unable to join in person.

Eithne McNulty, CADA, said: “This is a rare opportunity for people in Northern Ireland to engage directly with one of the most influential voices on climate change and global justice. Gaia’s work challenges us to think differently about borders, belonging, and the planet we share—and her insights couldn’t come at a more urgent time.”

In addition to the public event, Vince will also meet with members of the Northern Ireland Assembly in a joint meeting of the all-party group for International Development and the all-party Group on Climate Action, where she will speak directly to MLAs about the critical policy dimensions of climate justice, food security, and the consequences of recent aid cuts. These discussions aim to highlight how Northern Ireland can play a meaningful role in shaping a more equitable and sustainable global future.

While in Belfast, Gaia will also participate in a private roundtable with CADA members, diaspora communities, and academics, offering reflections on global migration and the human cost of climate breakdown, hosted by Save the Children Belfast.