Calls for action over car meets nightmare for residents of Co Down seaside town

People living close to a major car park in the seaside town of Newcastle are facing an “absolute nightmare” thanks to organised car meets which are causing “havoc”.

At Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s (NMDDC) active and healthy communities committee this week, a local councillor requested a solution to the motor gatherings at scenic Donard Park in Newcastle.

The so called ‘car meets’ can attract large crowds of spectators as drivers rev their engines to make loud popping and roaring noises during three hour sessions.

Mourne SDLP rep, Laura Devlin said: “I know since that last car meeting was postponed there definitely was one or more car meets. One of them actually raced to Castlewellan.

"I mean the noise of these cars has to be heard to be believed. Whenever you see it down on paper you don’t think it’s that bad, but whenever you hear it, it’s just causing havoc for the residents.

“We know that the council has invested very heavily in Donard Park and the solution isn’t absolutely obvious, unless you have the police there 24/7, which we know we just don’t have the resources to do.

"So, it does require a multi-agency response and I think the council has already spent an awful lot of money in that development.

“If we thought we could fix the problem we could spend more, but I actually don’t know what the solution for Donard Park is, given the fact that we have folds, we have private land that has access through it and we can’t close the front gate. It’s not an easy one, but for the residents who are living nearby it’s an absolute nightmare.”

The monthly car meets in Donard Park have been promoted on social media with over 250 people registering an interest in attending the next ‘Newcastle Halloween meet’ from 6.30pm to 10pm.

The Facebook account advises its followers: “Newcastle monthly car meet Donard Park make this a good night all cars welcome.”

Previous car meets in the location have also taken place from 7.30pm to 11pm. The events are not regarded as illegal in the UK, though issues that may arise include motoring offences and anti-social behaviour.

At the committee meeting, a council officer responded: “It is something we are looking into in terms of the use of Donard Park and any antisocial behaviour in the vicinity. Also, through the PCSP (Policing and Community Safety Partnerships) we are working with the PSNI in terms of dealing with the issue at hand.

“We will look to raise the issue through the PCSP forum and we continue to work with the PSNI on dealing with this issue and we will come back to councillors on this.”

PSNI Neighbourhood Sergeant Gracey said: “Police in Newcastle are aware of concerns around anti-social behaviour in the Donard Park area of the town. A report was received on Saturday evening, 5th October.

“Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams maintained a presence in the area in order to monitor and deter such activity, until they had to leave the area in order to attend a serious incident elsewhere in the district.

“However, I want to reassure local residents and businesses that we will continue to take all reports of such activity very seriously, and those involved in this kind of behaviour need to think seriously about the consequences of their actions. There are repercussions of anti-social driving, including fixed penalty notices, cars being seized, and court appearances.