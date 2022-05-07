Large fire in science building at University of Ulster in Coleraine

It is understood the fire is in the science building on the campus.
At least six fire appliances are in attendance.
More information when we get it.
.NIFRS are at the scene of a serious fire at the science building at University of Ulster in Coleraine, it is understood at least 6 fire appliances are in attendance.Pic McAuley Multimedia
The NIFRS and PSNI have been asked for a comment.
