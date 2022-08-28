Man aged 94 dies in boating incident in sea close to Carrickfergus
A man aged 94 has died after a boat sank in waters off Carrickfergus on Saturday, police have said.
Detectives are appealing for information following the incident that is being treated as a tragic drowning.
Police said that Mr Allen and another man aged in his 70s were on board the boat which was launched from the yacht club off the Sydenham Road between 1.30pm and 2pm.
However, a mayday call around 3pm reported that the boat was beginning to take in water.
Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said: “Ultimately, both men entered the water when the boat capsized around one-and-a-half miles from Carrickfergus near Greenisland.
“Sadly, and despite the best efforts of emergency crews, the man in his 90s died.
“We believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. The man in his 70s was treated by ambulance crews at the scene.”
D/I Finlay added: “Our enquiries into what caused this boat to sink are at an early stage and the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is assisting.
“We would also appreciate the public’s assistance. If you noticed the boat, described as white and measuring 18 feet, leaving the yacht club in east Belfast or saw the boat while out in the lough to please contact us on 101.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.