Man dies in Ballyclare crash involving car and quad

The crash happened in the Irish Hill Road area yesterday evening (Friday, May 21) shortly after 8pm.

Police confirmed that a black Seat Ibiza and a farm quad-type vehicle were involved in the incident.

PSNI Inspector Buchanan said this morning: “Sadly, the man passed away at the scene. A female was also taken to hospital following the incident.

Police enquiries are continuing.

“The Irish Hill Road remains closed at the junctions with the Lisglass Road and the Rushvale Road.