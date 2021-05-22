Man dies in Ballyclare crash involving car and quad
A man has died following a serious two-vehicle collision in the outskirts of Ballyclare.
The crash happened in the Irish Hill Road area yesterday evening (Friday, May 21) shortly after 8pm.
Police confirmed that a black Seat Ibiza and a farm quad-type vehicle were involved in the incident.
PSNI Inspector Buchanan said this morning: “Sadly, the man passed away at the scene. A female was also taken to hospital following the incident.
“The Irish Hill Road remains closed at the junctions with the Lisglass Road and the Rushvale Road.
“Enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1835 21/05/21.”