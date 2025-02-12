The memorial location for the Belfast Blitz will be on the corner of York Street and Donegall Street

The TUV have hailed planning permission being granted to transform Cathedral Gardens in Belfast city centre, which includes a new memorial being installed to remember the World War II Belfast Blitz.

The memorial - developed with the Northern Ireland War Memorial Museum - will encompass a bronze frieze facing out towards York Street with a mirrored wall facing into Cathedral Gardens to provide a contemplative, reflective space.

The exact figures vary but around 1,000 people lost their lives in four German air raids on the city between 7 April and 6 May 1941.

A substantial percentage of Belfast’s homes, buildings and infrastructure was damaged or destroyed.

For around five hours during the Easter Tuesday blitz on 15/16 April, around 180 enemy aircraft dropped hundreds of bombs and thousands of incendiaries, mainly on residential areas in the city’s docklands.

During a three-hour raid on 4/5 May over 200 bombers deposited a further 237 tons of high explosives and 96,000 incendiaries on the city.

A TUV spokesperson said: “This is a welcome development. Belfast suffered greatly as a result of the Blitz in April and May 1941. In fact, on Easter Tuesday, 15 April 1941, when 200 bombers attacked the city around 900 people were killed while some 1,500 others were injured.

"Outside of London this was the largest loss of life in a single raid anywhere in the UK. Three weeks later another 150 people were killed in the Fire Blitz when 800 firebomb canisters containing 96,000 incendiary bombs were dropped on the city.

“This is an important aspect of our shared history and the suffering endured by the people of Belfast during the War. It is right and proper that it is remembered and immortalised in an appropriate fashion.”

Furthermore, the plans will see Cathedral Gardens transform into a unique civic space with a public plaza to hold small events, an urban forest/woodland garden area and a play zone for children with digital art displays.

A memorial to champion boxer Rinty Monaghan, currently on the site, will be retained and relocated to a spot facing onto York Street.

Meanwhile, the Planning Committee also approved a planning application by the National Trust at its Divis and Black Mountain site - to refurbish and repurpose three buildings to provide visitor facilities such as a kiosk area, exhibition space, an accessible toilet and relocation of the existing café on site.

The proposal included enhancements to the existing pond network located at the visitor hub and improvements to the site such as paths, new routes, signature and furniture.

Councillor Arder Carson, Chair of council’s Planning Committee said: “Both these planning applications, approved by the Planning Committee this evening, will be welcomed by local residents, people in the city and tourists.

“The redevelopment of Cathedral Gardens is part of Council’s major physical investment programme to transform this area in the city centre into a welcoming, attractive, sustainable, social space for people to enjoy all year round, night and day.

