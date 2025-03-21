The PSNI asked retired Baptist Pastor Clive Johnston to leave the abortion clinic buffer zone in Coleraine on Sunday 7 July 2024

A retired church pastor today (Friday) denied conducting an illegal protest at an abortion safe access zone in a Coleraine hospital.

Appearing on behalf of Clive Johnston at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, defence counsel Aaron Thompson entered not guilty pleas to the two charges on behalf of the 76-year-old retired pastor, revealing that the defendant disputes the charges on a devolution point and under article nine of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Mr Thompson further revealed that private paying Mr Johnston has instructed the former Attorney General John Larkin to take the lead on his case.

Mr Johnston, from the Belmont Road in Sion Mills and who is a former President of the Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland, faces two offences under the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2003.

The 76-year-old retired pastor is accused of doing an act in a safe access zone at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, “namely conducted a protest with the intent of, or being reckless as to whether, it had the effect of influencing a protected person whether directly or indirectly in connection with the protected person attending the premises” on 7 July last year.

The pensioner is further charged that on the same date he “failed to comply with a direction…to leave a safe access zone.”

Under The Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2023, which received Royal Assent on 6 February 2023, anti-abortion protests and other behaviours are prohibited within any Safe Access Zone once it has been established, and this may be enforced by the PSNI.

Article nine of the ECHR “provides a right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion” and Mr Thompson said while Mr Johnston will be fighting the charges on a devolution point, the actual evidence as to what happened at the hospital will largely be agreed given the fact there is “real evidence” by way of body worn and CCTV footage.

He agreed there was an “element of irony” in the fact that Mr Larkin, in his previous role as AG, had previously argued those points before the Supreme Court and Mr Thompson added that clearly, “he is across the issues.”

The barrister suggested that the case could be adjourned and that would allow time for the defence to set out their argument and submissions in writing and to send that to the court and the PPS.

“It is our concern that there may be a devolution issue and that may be an issue that can be challenged in one venue running concurrently to this,” Mr Thompson told the court.

District Judge Peter King said there was a “clear pathway” as to how the case will proceed and although “I have no difficulty” with Mr Thompson’s suggested way forward, “it is not going to be a swift process.”