(L-R) Rebecca Getty Assistant Director, Moyra Mills Macmillan service improvement lead, Robert McGaughey, Dr Aaron Niblock Haematology Consultant, Kevin McMahon Director, Kerrie Sweeney Clinical nurse specialist and Rhys Owens Myeloma UK

Antrim Area Hospital has won a national award for its commitment to patients living with incurable blood cancer.

The haematology team was presented with the Myeloma UK clinical service excellence programme (CSEP) award in recognition of its outstanding care and dedication to patients with myeloma, which claims the lives of 3000 people in the UK each year.

Staff were praised for their efforts to improve patients’ quality of life and eagerness to adapt and listen to their needs.

The accolade, awarded by blood cancer charity Myeloma UK, recognises hospitals’ commitment to raising the bar for treatment and providing compassionate care.

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Kerrie Sweeney, said: “We are extremely proud to receive this award from Myeloma UK. We recognise the significant impact of a myeloma diagnosis on every aspect of a patient’s life.

"The team strives to improve the patient experience not only through diagnosis and treatment, but by helping those affected by myeloma live well with their condition, and encouraging individuals to link with others at a support group which is co-facilitated with local charity Cancer Focus.”

Myeloma occurs in the bone marrow and currently affects over 24,000 people in the UK.

It is especially hard to spot as the symptoms are often vague and dismissed as ageing or other minor conditions.

By the time many patients are diagnosed their cancer has advanced and they require urgent treatment. This can significantly impact their chances of survival and quality of life.

Myeloma is a relapsing-remitting cancer, meaning that although many patients will experience periods of remission following treatment, the disease will inevitably return.

Rhys Owens, Clinical Practice Services Senior Projects Officer at Myeloma UK, said: “Myeloma is a challenging cancer which keeps coming back and can be really difficult to cope with both physically and mentally, so we were hugely impressed with the hospital’s efforts to ease patients’ burden and make their treatment that little bit easier.

“To see the team going the extra mile day after day to give those affected by myeloma a fighting chance to live well for as long as possible is truly inspiring.”

More than half of myeloma patients face a wait of over five months to receive the right diagnosis and around a third are diagnosed through A&E.

While it is incurable, myeloma is treatable in the majority of cases.

Treatment is aimed at controlling the disease, relieving the complications and symptoms it causes, and extending and improving patients’ quality of life.

Dr Aaron Niblock said: “The treatment of a patient involves a wide range of disciplines from clinical to non-clinical. We are proud that this achievement recognises not just our front line staff but right through to our laboratory colleagues.”

Robert McGaughey has lived with myeloma for over seven years.

He said: “Living with myeloma often means lifestyle modifications to help mental wellness. I have accepted the illness and treatments and make sure I continue to change my lifestyle when needed to avoid disconnecting from family, friends and life.

“The myeloma support group is addressing multiple issues in a very positive manner.”