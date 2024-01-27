Armed and masked men carry out a burglary in a home in Newry
The incident happened in Newry in the early hours of Saturday.
At around 1.50am police received a report that three or four masked and armed men, one of whom is suspected of carrying a shotgun, entered a house in the Belfast Road area of the city and threatened the residents.
The PSNI said the men ransacked the property before making off with a quantity of cash in the direction of the A1 dual carriageway.
"The residents were uninjured, however damage was caused to a window and items of furniture," said a PSNI statement.
Police said inquiries were ongoing and they appealed to anyone who may have any information or CCTV, doorbell or other footage, that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives or via the independent anonymous charity Crimestoppers