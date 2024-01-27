Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened in Newry in the early hours of Saturday.

At around 1.50am police received a report that three or four masked and armed men, one of whom is suspected of carrying a shotgun, entered a house in the Belfast Road area of the city and threatened the residents.

The PSNI said the men ransacked the property before making off with a quantity of cash in the direction of the A1 dual carriageway.

"The residents were uninjured, however damage was caused to a window and items of furniture," said a PSNI statement.