Belfast City Council cannot stop ‘shocking’ leisure centre price rises

At this month’s meeting councillors agreed not to sign off price hikes of an average three per cent put forward for next year by GLL, the company hired to manage leisure services across the city.

Greenwich Leisure Ltd, operating under the brand ‘Better’, is a ‘social enterprise’ organisation which runs over 250 sport and leisure facilities and libraries for councils across the UK.

All parties agreed to return the proposal to committee level, despite being told by the city solicitor nothing could be done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors also agreed to ask GLL for a price freeze on leisure services next year.

People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins told the council chamber he thought the price increase was “unfair and unjust”.

He added: “Over the last number of years I have heard constant complaints from service users and constituents about the increasingly unfair rates, the cost of swimming, of pitches, and of other leisure services.

“Here we have a proposal where GLL are attempting to implement an increase of on average three per cent across leisure services next year. If you look at the breakdown of the price index, some of the figures in it are quite shocking.

“You are talking from £56 to £60 for a membership at Olympia – I think that is quite outrageous. We should go back and request to management that GLL don’t go forward with this price increase and instead freeze prices for the year ahead.”

The city solicitor John Walsh said: “This is an arm’s length legal arrangement, so legal control of this rests with GLL.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.