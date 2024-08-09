Noel Boyd sadly passed away in a farm accident on Wednesday

Funeral details have been released for Broughshane man Noel Boyd, who sadly lost his life in a farm accident on Wednesday.

A service of thanksgiving will be held for Mr Boyd at 2.15pm in First Broughshane Presbyterian Church Hall on Sunday, followed by a private family burial.

An update on Funeral Times says that callers are welcome to Mr Boyd’s home between 3pm to 7pm on Saturday.

A death notice reads: “Noel dearly loved husband of Sandra, 91 Lisnamurrikin Road, Broughshane, much loved father of Patricia, David and Robert, father in law of Jason, a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.”

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Air Ambulance N.I. and Macmillan Cancer Support.

