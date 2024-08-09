Broughshane man Noel Boyd to be laid on rest on Sunday after sadly losing his life in a farm accident

By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Aug 2024, 18:59 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 18:59 GMT
Noel Boyd sadly passed away in a farm accident on Wednesday
Noel Boyd sadly passed away in a farm accident on Wednesday
Funeral details have been released for Broughshane man Noel Boyd, who sadly lost his life in a farm accident on Wednesday.

A service of thanksgiving will be held for Mr Boyd at 2.15pm in First Broughshane Presbyterian Church Hall on Sunday, followed by a private family burial.

An update on Funeral Times says that callers are welcome to Mr Boyd’s home between 3pm to 7pm on Saturday.

A death notice reads: “Noel dearly loved husband of Sandra, 91 Lisnamurrikin Road, Broughshane, much loved father of Patricia, David and Robert, father in law of Jason, a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.”

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Air Ambulance N.I. and Macmillan Cancer Support.

TUV Braid councillor Christopher Jamieson said Mr Boyd was “well known and respected in local farming and construction circles” and that his passing “has come as a shock to many beyond his immediate family”.

