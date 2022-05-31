Sinn Fein had claimed there was “no guarantee” that the energy aid payment would reach the Province because there is no Executive at Stormont to distribute the funds.
But the Chief Secretary to the UK Treasury Simon Clarke said his team was “urgently working” to get the £400 of support for heating and electricity bills to everyone here.
Writing in today’s News Letter, Mr Clarke said: “I want to reassure the people of Northern Ireland that you will receive your share of additional support, despite the absence of an Executive.”
As well as £650 for everyone on benefits, an additional £150 to people with disabilities and an extra £300 for pensioners, the minister said: “Every single household in Great Britain will get £400 of support for their energy bills through an expansion of the Energy Bills Support Scheme, and we are urgently working to ensure that the people of Northern Ireland receive the equivalent of this as soon as possible.”
Mr Clarke said such an aid package highlighted the value of Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and “the strength of the Union as we came together through the challenges of the past couple of years.”