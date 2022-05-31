Sinn Fein had claimed there was “no guarantee” that the energy aid payment would reach the Province because there is no Executive at Stormont to distribute the funds.

But the Chief Secretary to the UK Treasury Simon Clarke said his team was “urgently working” to get the £400 of support for heating and electricity bills to everyone here.

Writing in today’s News Letter, Mr Clarke said: “I want to reassure the people of Northern Ireland that you will receive your share of additional support, despite the absence of an Executive.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chief Secretary to the UK Treasury Simon Clarke writes in the News Letter that his team is urgently working to get the £400 of support for heating and electricity bills to everyone in Northern Ireland

As well as £650 for everyone on benefits, an additional £150 to people with disabilities and an extra £300 for pensioners, the minister said: “Every single household in Great Britain will get £400 of support for their energy bills through an expansion of the Energy Bills Support Scheme, and we are urgently working to ensure that the people of Northern Ireland receive the equivalent of this as soon as possible.”