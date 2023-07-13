The update comes after the Department of Health last month approved a permanent switch of births taking place from Causeway to Antrim Hospital following a recommendation from the Northern Trust.

As such, no births will take place at Coleraine from this Monday (July 17).

In a statement outlining the reasons behind the switch, Department permanent secretary Peter May stated the change of hospital was "in the best interest for mothers and babies in the Northern Trust area."

Causeway Hospital in Coleraine

The conversations will also include Director of Nursing, Paediatrics, Women’s & Corporate Support Services Suzanne Pullins and Director of Women’s Health/Head of Midwifery & Gynaecology Caroline Diamond.

Chairperson Gemma Brolly hopes that the meeting will give some clarity about the future of the hospital moving forward.

“There are many questions which must be answered with a matter of urgency, such as the details of a contingency plan for expectant mothers with transport issues and the removal of foetal assessment from Causeway," she said.

"An extreme fear exists among our community that the removal of births from Causeway Hospital will create a domino effect on the rest of our existing hospital services.

"We need guarantees on the future of Paediatrics, ICU and A&E as they exist today.”

The group are holding a community rally in Coleraine this Saturday (July 15) from the Causeway Hospital to the Town Hall in what they hope will save their local services.

It marks a second rally after previously holding a protest in the town centre in May this year.

"We continue to work with our legal team and this Saturday at 2pm we will take to the streets as one community, assembling at Causeway Hospital and marching to Coleraine Town Hall," Ms Brolly added.

"We are united in determination to fight for our acute hospital services and ensure the future of our local hospital, providing first class health care to all citizens with no discrimination based on locality.