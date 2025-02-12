Stephen Holmes, 31 and from the Strabane area, has died after being assaulted

A man is expected to be charged with murder in court following the death of a man who was the victim of a serious assault in Co Tyrone earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Holmes died in hospital at the weekend after the incident in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane on February 3.

A 31-year-old man previously appeared before court last Thursday, charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, police said the charges have since been reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.