Published 17th Dec 2024

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons visited the Somme Museum last week to tour the facility and provide almost £30,000 in funding.

In a statement, the Department explained that the extra money will go towards the operating costs of the Museum as it continues its educational and outreach work.

The Somme Museum, which is located on the Bangor Road in Newtownards, is one of a number of nationally significant independent cultural institutions funded by the Department for Communities.

In the last year, the Museum has hosted over 2800 students from 30 different primary and secondary schools across Northern Ireland as part of its education work.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons with Carol Walker from the Somme Museum in Newtownards

Following the visit, Minister Lyons said: “At this time of year, it is particularly poignant that we remember the sacrifices made by so many during World War One, and in particular all those who made the ultimate sacrifice at the Somme to safeguard the freedoms we enjoy today.

"The Somme Museum is highlighting the Christmas Truce of 1914 as part of its educational programme in December and school groups and families can experience the realities of life in the trenches and the bleakness of No Man’s Land during their visit.

“I recognise the important role museums play in our society, preserving our past and educating future generations. This museum has an immensely powerful story to tell and the artefacts and collections from World War One and beyond should be shared and remembered. I hope this additional funding will sustain the Somme Museum in the months to come.”

