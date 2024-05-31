D-Day commemorations: Church of Ireland events planned to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings
Thursday, June 6
7.00am – Early morning service at Magilligan World War Two pillbox
A short service of remembrance and thanksgiving will be conducted at the World War Two pillbox at 7.00am, adjacent to the Ferry Terminal at Magilligan Point, led by the Revd Brian Robinson and the Revd Rhys Jones.
10.00am – Eucharist in Down Cathedral, Downpatrick
D-Day’s 80th anniversary will be marked at Down Cathedral at its midweek Eucharist, which takes place at 10am.
8.00pm – Commemoration service in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh
The Dean and Chapter of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, invite all to attend a service commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at 8.00pm followed by the International Tribute and the lighting of a beacon in the Cathedral grounds at 9.15pm.
8.00pm – Commemoration service in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen
A D-Day 80 Commemorative Service in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, at 8.00pm will be followed by the National Beacon Lighting Ceremony and Piper’s Tribute.
Midnight – 85 Days Remembered in Rossorry Parish Church, Enniskillen
A service to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day at midnight in Rossorry Parish Church, Enniskillen, entitled ‘85 Days Remembered: recalling the events of the D-Day Landings’, will be conducted by the Rector of Rossorry, the Revd Stephen McWhirter.
Saturday, June 8
Enniskillen Airport, formerly RAF St Angelo during World War Two, will host one of the largest community commemorations in Northern Ireland at 11am to mark D-Day 80 with something for all the family including World War Two displays, regimental bands and military village.
Immediately before the event there will be a service at 10am in Trory Parish Church overlooking the airport conducted by the rector, the Revd Mark Gallagher, who is also airport chaplain.
