The Department for Infrastructure has outlined a series of mitigations being undertaken to help ease traffic congestion in Belfast City Centre.

A strategic oversight group comprising the Department for Infrastructure, Belfast City Council, PSNI and Translink was recently established to critically examine what more could be done to ease the congestion, which is occurring at peak times.

Having taken all factors into consideration, the following mitigation measures will or have already been taken:

Review and optimisation of traffic signals at key junctions including Durham Street / Grosvenor Road and Fisherwick Place / Great Victoria Street;

Amendment to arrangements at Glengall Street / Great Victoria Street junction;

Use of additional roadside signage, including variable message signs, to provide the public with guidance on avoiding congested roads in the city centre and promoting alternative modes of travel including park & ride;

Improvements to public transport services on key strategic routes and from Ballymartin, Cairnshill and Sprucefield park & ride sites;

Increased use of Trafficwatch X account to improve timely communication to public in particular the 80,000 TrafficWatch X followers; and

Increased targeted visibility and engagement by PSNI in relation to traffic infringements in particular Yellow Box infringements at key junctions which have been identified as exacerbating traffic congestion.

In addition, planned work on the Sydenham bypass has been cancelled this weekend, meaning it will remain open.

A departmental spokesperson said: “The ongoing work in and around Belfast represents a significant investment, which will ultimately improve and enhance the cityscape, however we fully appreciate that this work is causing delay and frustration for motorists travelling through or to the city centre.

"Mitigating the congestion issues requires a collective approach, with everyone considering how they can play a part to help everyone better share out the limited road space available in a smarter way.

“More generally, we are appealing to motorists to consider other options they can take to avoid congestion such as public transport, park and ride, active travel or, if possible, planning their journey to use an alternative route or to avoid peak times.

“To reinforce this messaging, a bespoke public advertising campaign (on radio and outdoor platforms) has been commissioned to promote Park & Ride to Belfast City Centre in the run-up to Christmas. This will go live on w/c December 2.

“For those who are travelling to or through the city centre by car, the advice is to allow extra time for your journey, be patient and respect other road users; and to follow the advice and direction on road signs and markings, particularly yellow boxes.”

In a statement, the Department added that the strategic oversight group will oversee the implementation of the mitigation measures and communication initiatives over the coming weeks and months.