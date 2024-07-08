Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The director of a county Down based construction company has been fined at Craigavon Crown Court after a worker sustained serious injuries.

Peter O’Hare, both a director and employee of Peter O’Hare Limited, pleaded guilty to a single health and safety offence and was today (July 8) fined a total of £12,500 after an investigation was led by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

The court heard that on 12 November 2022, a male employee sustained serious crush injuries as a result of being struck by a reversing lorry driven by O’Hare. The employee was working alongside O’Hare to retrieve a forklift truck that had become stuck in uneven ground at the company’s premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the hearing, Sophie Pearson, an Inspector with HSENI’s Major Investigation Team, said “This incident could so easily have been avoided. In relation to workplace transport activities, suitable workplace transport controls must be implemented, with adequate instruction, information, and effective communication in place at all times. HSENI will not hesitate to take enforcement action to ensure workplace transport risks are appropriately managed.”

Craigavon Courthouse