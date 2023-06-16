​DUP make plea to Rishi Sunak over Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy Bill

​A letter to Downing Street from DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, which is also signed by Gavin Robinson and Emma Little-Pengelly, reiterated the party’s ”unequivocal opposition” to the Bill which has had its second reading in the House of Lords.

They wrote: “It is the victims and survivors of the Northern Ireland Troubles who have suffered the most.

"Many still live with the terrible legacy of pain, trauma and loss. Many feel that they are the forgotten ones, their needs and issues were not sufficiently addressed in the Belfast Agreement. The majority have never received justice.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits an immigration office in northwest London on June 15, 2023. (Photo by SUSANNAH IRELAND / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SUSANNAH IRELAND/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“It is our shared, fundamental duty to support victims and survivors, and to help them in whatever way we can. That is why we remain deeply concerned about the hurt, further trauma and impact on victims and survivors of your proposed Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.”

They explain: “We are writing to reiterate our total and unequivocal opposition to the Bill and to ask that you, even at this advanced stage in the legislative process, withdraw these proposals.

“The Democratic Unionist Party believes any outcome which closes down legal routes for victims of Troubles-related offences would cause irreparable harm to the foundations of the criminal justice system in the United Kingdom and its standing throughout the world.

"Fundamentally, there should be no amnesty for anyone who perpetrated wrongdoing during the Troubles. Everyone should be equal under the law and equally subject to the law.”

In July 2021, the DUP joined with other parties in a special sitting of the Assembly to reject the prospect of immunity for perpetrators as enshrined in the Command Paper published by the then Secretary of State.

The DUP representatives said: “Our position remains unchanged. Over the course of the last two years, victims, survivors and their families have led the way in voicing deep opposition to the current Bill. Their dignity and perseverance in the face of deep personal loss has been widely admired and should be an example to us all.

“Consequently, by advancing this legislation, the Government is acting against the express wishes of communities across Northern Ireland and the interests of innocent victims from a range of backgrounds.

"In the face of almost universal opposition by those persons who stand to be directly affected by the proposals, it remains the case that the Bill is inoperable as a model for addressing the legacy of the past and promoting truth and reconciliation.

“We recognise that Ministers intend to move a series of amendments at Report Stage in the Lords and DUP Parliamentarians will continue to engage constructively to mitigate the worst effects of the Bill. However, this should not be misconstrued as providing tacit consent to a regime that rewards wrongdoing and undermines confidence in the rule of law.”