Latimer, who was serving in Armagh at the time the 24-year-old was shot dead in the city’s Abbery Street area as he returned home from work, was jailed for life along with three other former UDR members.

The quartet was subsequently known as the UDR Four.

Three of them were cleared on appeal in 1992 after falsification of interview notes were uncovered.

Former UDR man Neil Latimer who was one of four men convicted for the murder of Adrian Carroll in 1983.

However, Latimer's conviction was upheld and he served 14 years in prison before being released under the Good Friday Agreement.

Latimer staged a protest outside PSNI Headquarters in Belfast on Saturday to highlight what he says is 'a forty year miscarriage of justice'.

“It has always been convenient that the serious questions raised by my case are not properly addressed," he added.

“These are troubling questions around the actions of certain police officers, officials, members of the judiciary and others with influence whose lives were made easier by the destruction of mine.

“A miscarriage of justice was in their interest but it must never be in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland or anywhere else.

“The support I have had over the years has come from all sides in Northern Ireland.

"Although it has faded with time, I know many remain uncomfortable with what happened to me."

Latimer has unsuccessfully appealed against his conviction on three separate occasions but insists he will continue to fight to clear his name.

“I call on anyone with influence to do the right thing and look again at my case,” he pleaded.

“They are encouraged to ask why it has been referred a record number of times to the Court of Appeal and to examine the judgements that followed.

"I am grateful to those journalists who have reported my recent comments.

"And I am particularly grateful to all of the people who have sent heartening messages of support.