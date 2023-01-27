Family of Michael Ferguson vow to fight for justice 30 years after Catholic RUC officer shot dead in street

Undated handout file photo issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of Constable Michael Ferguson, 21, who was shot by an IRA gunman 30 years ago. The brother of the RUC constable has said he will never stop fighting for justice.

Michael Ferguson, from Omagh, was 21 when he was shot twice at close range in the back of the head outside Richmond shopping centre in Londonderry.

It happened on January 23, 1993 while he was on duty. Constable Ferguson had remained on the street providing cover, while 2 colleagues went to investigate a report at the shopping centre

He was the first RUC member to be murdered in the city in almost five years.

His older brother Joe, 59, who was also a police officer, told PA: “Michael had just met a young girl. He wasn’t supposed to be on that shift that day, he was supposed to be on the later shift. He changed the shift so he could meet this girl.“She was sitting waiting for him in a car park for an hour. She thought she had been stood up. She has stayed in touch with us over the years.“Michael was just starting out in his career, planning his whole life.”

Mr Ferguson said: “My mother was never the same after Michael died. She was a very joyous, happy woman who loved to cook.

“She never got over Michael’s death, she failed badly after his death, her health started to go downhill. I think she lost the will to live.

“I have to keep hoping for justice, I will never stop fighting for it. Michael was murdered by a criminal.

“I still have that hope that someone will come forward with information.

“With the advancements in DNA technology, who is to say that there might not be something that can be found? I am asking all of Michael’s uniform and bits and pieces to be rechecked for DNA.

“The gunman who shot Michael at the time was described as a young male. I have no doubt that he has grown up now, he may have his own family tragedies. Maybe he will have his conscience pricked.

Only one person has been jailed over the killing for a charge of assisting murder, but the gunman has never been found.Of the Government’s legacy bill, which introduces conditional amnesties for Troubles offences, Mr Ferguson said: “What the Government are wanting to do is totally contrary to every legal system in the world. It beggars belief.“Murder is murder. You take a life, I feel that there is nothing that should stand in the way of justice. It has to apply for everyone.“The Government cannot just draw a line under the past. Families who are affected cannot just move on.“This wouldn’t happen in any other part of the world.”