Fire at factory in Enniskillen in Fermanagh is brought under control

A major fire at a factory near Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh which was brought under control on Friday. Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Brian @_Brian_Boru

Sixty members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were involved in tackling the major blaze at a factory on the Tattygare Road in Lisbellaw.

It is believed that the fire broke out just before 2pm on Friday.

Crews were sent from across Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh to deal with the signficant fire.

A large plume of smoke was visible on Friday evening at the scene of the fire.

Brian Coombes, group commander in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, told the PA news agency: “We were faced with a large fire at a commercial premises, with significant smoke issuing from the building.”

Eight fire engines were at the scene at one stage, alongside two aerial appliances and a high-volume water pump.

“The fire is now under control. However, we expect significant resources to remain at the scene due to the size of the building,” Mr Coombes said.

About 20 firefighters will remain at the scene of the fire for several hours on Friday night to deal with localised “hot spots of fire” within the building, Mr Coombes confirmed.

He said that the “cause of the fire is under investigation”.

Local people are being asked to avoid the scene and to keep doors and windows closed.

