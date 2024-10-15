Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department of Health has confirmed that Fairhill GP Practice in Magherafelt is to close permanently at the end of the month.

In a statement, the Department outlined that it has "worked extensively" to identify a new GP contractor to take over the practice after the current one submitted notice of their intention to terminate the GMS contract on July 31.

The Department says that despite "the best efforts of all parties involved", a new GP contractor has not been secured and it is anticipated that Fairhill Health Centre will close on October 31.

As a result of the impending closure, the statement says that allocation to neighbouring practices is the only feasible option to ensure continuity of GP services for patients.

Fairhill GP Practice in Magherafelt is to close at the end of the month. Photo: Google Maps

There are currently 2,334 patients registered at Fairhill Health Centre. Patients will be allocated to one of 13 nearby GP surgeries in the Magherafelt and Mid-Ulster areas to ensure that patients continue to have access to a GP, which has been labelled as “a priority” by the Department.

Letters will be issued in the coming days informing patients of the new arrangements from 1 November.

The statement continues by saying that the Department acknowledges that this is not the preferred outcome for many patients and they would like to reassure them that all options were considered in trying to sustain a GP surgery in Magherafelt town centre.

