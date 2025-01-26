Tributes have been paid to Randal Mulligan who sadly died on January 22

Warm tributes have been paid to former News Letter photographer Randal Mulligan who died on January 22 in Craigavon Area hospital after an illness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Randal, a Portadown man, worked as a staff photographer for the News Letter for most of 20 years in the 1980s-1990s and the 2000s period after being with the journalistic department of the Portadown News and Portadown Times in the 1970s.

He later worked in a freelance capacity and with the Ulster Gazette in Armagh and Morton Newspapers.

He was in his late seventies prior to his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is survived by his wife Phyllis and two sons and lived with his family at Derryanvil Road, Portadown.

Veteran News letter journalist BIlly Kennedy, in a warm tribute, said Randal was an accomplished photographer who made a significant contribution to News Letter and Farming Life publications for several decades.

"Randal, quiet and unassuming, was a very popular figure with folk at the many and various events he covered for the paper across Northern Ireland and he accompanied me at many stories on the beat, including in very dangerous security situations during the Troubles,” he said.

"Randal always worked with a smile and was a valuable member of the busy and talented News Letter photographic team of the period, headed by the late Cecil McCausland and staffed by the late Bob Hamilton, the late Eddie Harvey, Trevor Dickson, Brian McMullan and Brian Little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On occasions Randal travelled with me to our Belfast office from our Co Armagh homes together. I also worked with him on the Portadown papers in the 1970s. He was a true friend and colleague. I deeply mourn his death and extend my sincere sympathy to his wife Phyllis and sons."

A service of thanksgiving for Randal’s life will be held this Wednesday at 2pm in Drumcree Parish Church, Portadown followed by a committal in the adjoining churchyard.