I’ll fight tooth and nail for Belfast Zoo: Alderman Jim Rodgers
Alderman Jim Rodgers, who was twice lord mayor of Belfast, made the comments after Sinn Fein councillor Ronan McLaughlin said the zoo has reached the point where costs are “completely unsustainable”.
The operating deficit for the zoo was £1.9million in 2024/25, whilst £2million has been approved for safety works.
On the figures, Mr McLaughlin added: “This is not about simply just closing the zoo. What we would like to do is to bring the zoo to a sustainable model.”
Alderman Rodgers, who has been a long-term advocate for the zoo, believes “an agenda” has come to the fore in regards to the costs.
He said: “For people to start talking about losing money and so forth … this is a public body and it's up to us to provide the very best facilities for the ratepayers.
“Belfast Zoo has made major improvements over the years and they would like to do more if the money is available but some people have their own agenda … and I'm talking about elective representatives.
“They want something else put in its place and there's not too many zoos. There is only one in Northern Ireland and one in the Republic of Ireland.
“It has upset quite a number of the staff who work up at the zoo. I know from experience the great job that they've done, the major improvements which they've undertaken along with contractors.
“I've been a regular visitor to the zoo for many years. There's 60 councillors in Belfast and I'm wondering how many of them have actually gone on a visit to see it first-hand, to see what has been achieved and the way it is maintained.”
A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “Belfast Zoo continues to operate in a challenging environment, due to a general increase in the cost of goods, services and utilities, and continued competition from other venues and visitor attractions.
“The zoo offers a range of promotions, offers and events all year around to appeal to visitors, and the dedicated team remain focused on enhancing the visitor experience, improving the health and safety of our operation and protecting the animals within their care.”
