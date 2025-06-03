The operating deficit for the Zoo was £1.9million in 2024/25

Belfast's longest-serving councillor says he will “fight tooth and nail” to ensure that the city's zoo remains open to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alderman Jim Rodgers, who was twice lord mayor of Belfast, made the comments after Sinn Fein councillor Ronan McLaughlin said the zoo has reached the point where costs are “completely unsustainable”.

The operating deficit for the zoo was £1.9million in 2024/25, whilst £2million has been approved for safety works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the figures, Mr McLaughlin added: “This is not about simply just closing the zoo. What we would like to do is to bring the zoo to a sustainable model.”

Alderman Rodgers, who has been a long-term advocate for the zoo, believes “an agenda” has come to the fore in regards to the costs.

He said: “For people to start talking about losing money and so forth … this is a public body and it's up to us to provide the very best facilities for the ratepayers.

“Belfast Zoo has made major improvements over the years and they would like to do more if the money is available but some people have their own agenda … and I'm talking about elective representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They want something else put in its place and there's not too many zoos. There is only one in Northern Ireland and one in the Republic of Ireland.

“It has upset quite a number of the staff who work up at the zoo. I know from experience the great job that they've done, the major improvements which they've undertaken along with contractors.

“I've been a regular visitor to the zoo for many years. There's 60 councillors in Belfast and I'm wondering how many of them have actually gone on a visit to see it first-hand, to see what has been achieved and the way it is maintained.”

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “Belfast Zoo continues to operate in a challenging environment, due to a general increase in the cost of goods, services and utilities, and continued competition from other venues and visitor attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad