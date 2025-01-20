Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced two road improvement schemes totalling over half a million pounds.

The resurfacing schemes, one of which gets underway today, are in counties Antrim and Tyrone.

The first scheme at the A6 Kilmakee Roundabout, Templepatrick, begins today and will be in operation until 18 February, at a cost of £383,000. The improvement work will involve the resurfacing of the Kilmakee Roundabout and its immediate approaches.

Meanwhile, a resurfacing scheme costing £125,000 at the B46 Dromore/Fintona Road in County Tyrone will begin next week on 27 January until 14 February. This will include carriageway strengthening and resurfacing of 850 metres of the B46 Dromore/Fintona Road plus additional patching to strengthen the carriageway at various locations.

Minister O’Dowd said: “The two schemes I am announcing today represent an investment of over £0.5m in our rural roads. This essential work demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is not only important for local residents and businesses, but for the overall economy too.