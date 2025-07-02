Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £430,000 flood alleviation scheme is due to commence at some point early this month.

The construction work on the Elmwood Green Stream in the Fyfin Road area of Castlederg is expected to take eight months to complete.

The funding comes after a number of people had to be rescued, homes were destroyed, roads and bridges crumbled and cars were washed away during heavy floods in the north-west region of the province back in 2017.

The scheme will include the provision of approximately 835 metres of concrete culvert and additional drainage works. A newly constructed open channel will convey water from the culvert outfall to the nearby River Derg.

Minister Kimmins said: “This significant investment in flood defences is good news for people in the Castlederg area.

“Recent changing weather patterns are bringing warmer temperatures, heavier rainfall and as a result, an increase in flooding and flood risk. We cannot control the weather – but we can take appropriate action to help mitigate the problems our changing climate can cause.

"This is why Adapting to Climate is one of my Department’s seven Foundations for a Better Future. While we cannot prevent all flooding from happening, we can reduce the impacts with appropriate infrastructure improvements and developments. Schemes like this are a tangible way of delivering that vision.”