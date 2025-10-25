Irish presidency: Catherine Connolly wins the election decisively, as Heather Humphreys concedes defeat - saying she found sectarian remarks against her 'difficult'

Counting begins at Adamstown count centre in Dublin, in Ireland's presidential election to replace Michael D Higgins. Catherine Connolly is on course to win easily. Pic: Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA Wire

Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys has conceded defeat and congratulated Catherine Connolly, who is certain become the next president of Ireland.

The election of Ms Connolly, which looked unstoppable from the last opinion polls of the campaign and was effectively confirmed as soon as counting began on Saturday morning, has not been formally announced.

But the independent candidate is set to end up with about twice as many votes as Ms Humphreys.

Ms Humphreys told RTE: “Catherine will be a president for all of us and she will be my president, and I really would like to wish her all the very, very best. I have absolutely not one regret.”

Ms Connolly had the strong backing of Sinn Fein and left-wing parties in the Republic.

Ms Humphreys said she found sectarian comments about her and her family during the campaign “very difficult” and “disappointing”.

“My family and I, but especially my family, were subjected to some absolutely awful sectarian abuse and I was disappointed because as a country I thought we had moved on from that.

“I think there needs to be a greater understanding of other traditions in this country and perhaps that’s something that maybe I can contribute towards because there is a lot of misunderstanding out there and if we are ever to have a united Ireland we have to respect all traditions.”

Ireland’s deputy premier “sincerely” congratulated Catherine Connolly on “becoming our next president of Ireland”.

Simon Harris, who leads the Fine Gael party that nominated her rival Heather Humphreys, said in a statement that Ms Connolly will be a president “for all this country and for all of us”.

He added: “I wish her every success. Her success will be Ireland’s success.

“Thank you so much to Heather for all her effort. Proud of her.”

Thanking those who voted for her, Ms Humphreys said: “The campaign was busy and I enjoyed it, I really did. I went to every part of this country, to every county, and I got a wonderful welcome from many, many people.

“And what it did teach me was this is a wonderful country, and we should be very proud of it.

“I’m glad that I took the opportunity in August to go forward. This is democracy and as I said, I really want to wish Catherine all the very, very best.”

She added: “I have no regrets. I stepped up to the plate, and that’s what democracy is about. It’s about people putting their name on the ballot paper, about people going forward. So I have absolutely not one regret, and I’m glad I did it.”

Ireland’s leader of the Social Democrats Holly Cairns congratulated Catherine Connolly.

Ms Cairns said the expected victory is a “seismic moment in our history”.

The Social Democrats were one of a number of parties backing Independent Ms Connolly in the election.

She said: “The momentum behind Catherine’s presidential bid was incredible, growing from a small campaign run by dedicated volunteers to the grassroots movement it became.

“From day one, her message of inclusion, equality and social justice resonated with voters in every corner of Ireland.

“Catherine had a clear vision for the presidency and was determined to speak out on issues that mattered to people – housing, cost of living, disability services, climate action, the Irish language and neutrality.

“Catherine’s considered, focused and compassionate approach to this campaign was hugely impressive.”

Asked about the level of spoiled votes, Ms Humphreys said it was “unfortunate”, adding that the number of candidates in presidential elections may be looked at by the Government.

“What’s next for me? Well I can tell you I intend to go back and enjoy some quality time with family.