The Officers and Brethren of The Mitchelburne Parent Club had presented The Dean of Saint Columb Cathedral with a new Crimson Flag on Wednesday, which was later stolen and burned. (Photo: Facebook)

The Officers and Brethren of The Mitchelburne Parent Club have vowed to replace the Crimson flag that was stolen and then burned on a controversial bonfire in Londonderry.

The replica of the historic flag, which was historically flown to mark the Shutting of the Gates and the Relief Celebrations in the city, was initially presented to The Dean of Saint Columb’s Cathedral last Wednesday (August 13).

However, in a post on social media, Mitchelburne Club said they were “devastated” when they were informed by Dean Stewart that the flag had been stolen.

Despite a call for its return, the flag was then burned on a bonfire in the Bogside area of Londonderry on Friday, with another pyre being lit in the Creggan.

A bonfire in Meenan Square, Londonderry, which was lit on Friday

Poppy wreaths, union jacks, a US flag flown in the city in 1963 and other emblems were burned on the two fires.

A post on Mitchelburne Club :: Apprentice Boys of Derry Facebook page on Saturday, continued: “We respected The Dean & St Columbs Cathedral and never made any public announcements. This was to allow time on the hope that the flag would be returned. Unfortunately, this didn't happen even with calls and appeals from various religious leaders & politicians.

"Sadly, the flag was burnt on a bonfire last night.

“To ensure the traditions of Colonel Mitchelburne still continue, The Mitchelburne Parent Club will present The Dean and Saint Columb Cathedral with another Crimson Flag. This will happen in due course.”

The Apprentice Boys of Derry Parent Club also voiced their condemnation of the incident on social media.

A post reads: “The Association was deeply saddened when it heard that the Crimson flag from the roof of St Columb’s Cathedral was stolen last weekend. It was hard to believe that anyone would enter the grounds of a Church to steal anything.

“Thanks to everyone over this past week who, behind the scenes and in public, made efforts to have the flag returned to the Dean. Those efforts were greatly appreciated but fell on deaf ears.”

The burning of the historic items led to widespread criticism with DUP leader Gavin Robinson writing on social media: “In Londonderry last night, items of deep historical and cultural value were deliberately destroyed.

"The Crimson Flag, the US Flag, and poppy wreaths in memory of the fallen were all destroyed. Even the names of both serving & retired police officers, politicians, and a deceased young person were used.

"This causes real hurt to families, retraumatises the bereaved, and disrespects our shared history. It is wrong and shameful.”

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton outlined how “lines have been crossed” and that “we cannot see a repeat of this year in year out”.

He added: “These items cannot simply be replaced. They have been erased. The hurt to bereaved families will cause further trauma.

“Let me be clear, the burning of all flags and emblems is wrong, regardless of bonfire. I commend all of those who work behind the scenes to try to bring about better and safer displays of culture. We cannot see a repeat of this year in year out. Lines have been crossed. Those involved in destroying items of our shared heritage should hang their heads in shame.”