(L-R) Pictured in the ‘Area of Peace’ RUC George Cross Foundation Memorial Garden, located at PSNI headquarters, Belfast is RUC GC Foundation volunteer Michael Wilson QPM; Justice Minister Naomi Long; RUC GC Foundation volunteer Roy Black and RUC GC Foundation Chairman Stephen White OBE where they took time out to reflect on the sacrifice made by police ahead of National Police Memorial Day

Justice Minister Naomi Long and RUC George Cross Foundation Chairman Stephen White came together this week to honour the sacrifice of police officers ahead of National Police Memorial Day.

The pair visited the RUC George Cross Memorial Garden in Belfast, where they met members of Northern Ireland’s policing family, including former and serving officers of the PSNI and RUC, police support staff, volunteers, and relatives of those who served.

Speaking at the event, Ms Long said the annual commemoration was an important moment to reflect on the dedication and courage of police officers.

“National Police Memorial Day gives us an opportunity to remember the sacrifice made by police officers who are at the heart of community safety,” she added.

"They serve without fear or favour and run towards danger when most people walk away. Today, we again remember the sacrifice made by many of those serving our community – and the colleagues and families that are left behind to deal with that void.

“We also thank those serving officers who work tirelessly, in dangerous and challenging situations, to ensure Northern Ireland remains one of the safest places in the UK to live.”

Mr White praised the Minister’s support and highlighted the Foundation’s ongoing mission, adding: “I was pleased to meet the Minister along with some of our volunteers and trustees. We are all dedicated to marking the sacrifices and honouring the achievements of the RUC, and the Memorial Garden is a truly wonderful asset to do just that. Every day we host visitors from near and far, but this weekend is especially important as we join with police colleagues and their families from all over the UK to remember officers who lost their lives in the service of others.”

During the visit, Ms Long also met Foundation volunteers and expressed gratitude for their continued work in supporting the policing family. Among those she spoke with were Michael Davidson BEM, a former RUC and PSNI officer whose wife Yvonne will read at the National Police Memorial Service in Coventry today; Michael Wilson QPM, who survived being shot six times in an ambush; and Edwina Tester, Chairwoman of the RUC GC Widows’ Association.