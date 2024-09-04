Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major archaeological dig in Londonderry began on Wednesday at a site close to the city's historic walls.

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the excavation is led by the Friends of the Derry Walls (FDW), which is aided by experts from the Queen’s University Community Archaeological Programme.

The dig focuses on a grassy bank at Nailors Row which is believed to be a 17th century defensive ditch.

Niall McCaughan, chair of the FDW, stated: “In 1977 Brian Lacey carried out a dig near the Alexander House site just outside of Bishop Street, and at that time he found the remnants of a ditch.

Alastair Ruffell from Queens University using the ground penetrating radar scanner beside the Derry Walls

"Since then, the late Mark Lusby founder and project officer of The Friends of the Derry Walls wondered if in fact further evidence of a ditch around the Walls could be found and confirmed to be still in existence.

"In 2017 The Friends invited Queen’s University Archaeology down to do a short survey, and the grassy bank at Nailors Row was chosen as it was the largest open space around our famous historic Walls. Mark and I met the team at the time, and the ground penetrating radar scan showed promising signs that these might indeed be something there.

"Since then, we had talked to Queens about the possibility of doing a full dig, and we were delighted that it was included in their 2024 programme. Mark had been very excited about it and it is a bittersweet moment now that we recently lost him as the dig is about to start, but this dig is very much part of Mark’s huge legacy."

The community part of the dig will take place for schools between September 5-13 from 10am-12noon each day.

Ruairí Ó Baoill, Centre for Community Archaeology and site director for the dig stated: “It is possible that the features highlighted in the geophysical survey at Nailor's Row may include this 17th century defensive ditch but they may also be related to other archaeological features – either from earlier or later periods - in this part of the city.