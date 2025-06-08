A man and woman are due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 9) after being charged with a number of offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges follow arrests in the city side area of Londonderry on Friday, June 6.

A previous statement issued by the PSNI outlined how officers conducted a search of a property in the city shortly after 4:10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, a 37-year-old woman and a 31-year old-man have both been charged with a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class C controlled drugs.