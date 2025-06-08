Man and woman charged to court for drug-related offences following search of a property in Londonderry
A man and woman are due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 9) after being charged with a number of offences.
The charges follow arrests in the city side area of Londonderry on Friday, June 6.
A previous statement issued by the PSNI outlined how officers conducted a search of a property in the city shortly after 4:10pm.
As a result, a 37-year-old woman and a 31-year old-man have both been charged with a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class C controlled drugs.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
