A man is in a serious condition in hospital following an incident close to the Irish border in Co Armagh.

Police have issued an appeal for information following a report that the man sustained serious head injuries in the vicinity of the Edenappa Road close to Jonesborough in the early hours of Saturday.

Three men were arrested and questioned about the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "The man is currently in hospital in a serious condition as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

"Three men aged 27, 34 and 42, were arrested in connection with the investigation but have all been released on bail to allow for further inquiries to be conducted.