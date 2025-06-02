Man in serious condition in hospital following incident in Co Armagh

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 20:08 BST
A man is in a serious condition in hospital following an incident close to the Irish border in Co Armagh
A man is in a serious condition in hospital following an incident close to the Irish border in Co Armagh.

Police have issued an appeal for information following a report that the man sustained serious head injuries in the vicinity of the Edenappa Road close to Jonesborough in the early hours of Saturday.

Three men were arrested and questioned about the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "The man is currently in hospital in a serious condition as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

"Three men aged 27, 34 and 42, were arrested in connection with the investigation but have all been released on bail to allow for further inquiries to be conducted.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference CW 35 31/05/25."

