Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DEARA) Minister Andrew Muir

The Minister for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs says "animal welfare is one of his top priorities" after a consultation has been launched on proposals to implement measures on selling and supplying puppies and kittens in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals include a version of Lucy’s Law, which bans the third-party sale of puppies and kittens. This means that anyone selling and supplying puppies and kittens in Northern Ireland, must have bred them themselves.

Proposals also include the introduction of registration requirements which will improve traceability and transparency, enabling the public to more easily identify the source and origin of their puppy or kitten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The department have stated that the consultation is aimed at anyone who has an interest in animal welfare, stakeholders who work within the animal welfare sector, councils which have responsibility for enforcement for companion animal welfare, and any person or organisation involved in the breeding, sale or transfer of ownership of puppies and kittens.

The consultation - which can now be found online - closes at 11:59pm on August 25 this year.

Announcing the consultation, Minister Muir said: “I am pleased to launch a public consultation on proposed measures for selling and supplying puppies and kittens in Northern Ireland. Animal welfare is one of my top priorities and these proposals will give puppies and kittens which are sold in Northern Ireland, additional animal welfare protections.

“While licensed dog breeding establishments and many responsible dog and cat owners adhere to ethical practices when selling puppies and kittens, there are instances where less-responsible individuals breed these animals in poor welfare conditions. These young animals can develop health issues and behavioural problems which may persist throughout their lives. The new owners of these young animals may be unaware of the true origins of their new pet, or that their new pet did not get the best start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad