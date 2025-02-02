Money stolen in burglary of a home in Keady, south Armagh
The incident happened on Saturday evening, February 1. A PSNI statement in the name of a Detective Sergeant Lewis, no first name given, said: “Sometime between 6pm and 7.45pm, it was reported that entry was gained to a house on the Armagh Road. “Damage was caused to the back door and the property had been ransacked. A sum of money had also been taken.
“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1401 01/02/25.” Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/