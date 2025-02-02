Money stolen in burglary of a home in Keady, south Armagh

It was reported that entry was gained to a house on the Armagh Road

​​Detectives are appealing for information following a report of burglary at residential premises in Keady.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, February 1. A PSNI statement in the name of a Detective Sergeant Lewis, no first name given, said: “Sometime between 6pm and 7.45pm, it was reported that entry was gained to a house on the Armagh Road. “Damage was caused to the back door and the property had been ransacked. A sum of money had also been taken.