"Much loved father": County Down scrambler victim to be laid to rest next Wednesday

Johnny McNabb
Published 4th Jul 2025, 16:32 BST
Peter Kelly will be laid to rest next Wednesday (July 9)
Peter Kelly will be laid to rest next Wednesday (July 9)
Funeral details have been confirmed for a 34-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision in County Down.

Peter Kelly, who is from the Newtownards area, died from his injuries after his scrambler was involved in a road crash on the Comber Road in Newtownards on Monday, June 30.

He will be laid to rest at Clarke & Son's Funeral Church in Newtownards on Wednesday, July 9 at 2.30pm.

Funeral afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium in Belfast.

A death notice reads: “Much loved father of Kayden and Aoife, adored brother of Laura, uncle of Abigail and Rebecca and a beloved grandson and nephew.”

At the time, police said they received a report of the crash at around 7.25pm, with Mr Kelly sadly dying as a result of his injuries.

