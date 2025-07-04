"Much loved father": County Down scrambler victim to be laid to rest next Wednesday
Peter Kelly, who is from the Newtownards area, died from his injuries after his scrambler was involved in a road crash on the Comber Road in Newtownards on Monday, June 30.
He will be laid to rest at Clarke & Son's Funeral Church in Newtownards on Wednesday, July 9 at 2.30pm.
Funeral afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium in Belfast.
A death notice reads: “Much loved father of Kayden and Aoife, adored brother of Laura, uncle of Abigail and Rebecca and a beloved grandson and nephew.”
At the time, police said they received a report of the crash at around 7.25pm, with Mr Kelly sadly dying as a result of his injuries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.