Peter Kelly will be laid to rest next Wednesday (July 9)

Funeral details have been confirmed for a 34-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision in County Down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Kelly, who is from the Newtownards area, died from his injuries after his scrambler was involved in a road crash on the Comber Road in Newtownards on Monday, June 30.

He will be laid to rest at Clarke & Son's Funeral Church in Newtownards on Wednesday, July 9 at 2.30pm.

Funeral afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A death notice reads: “Much loved father of Kayden and Aoife, adored brother of Laura, uncle of Abigail and Rebecca and a beloved grandson and nephew.”