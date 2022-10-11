Jeni Larmour’s mother started the hearing at Newcastle Coroner’s Court with a detailed pen portrait about her high-achieving daughter who died aged just 18 on October 3, 2020.

The former deputy head girl at the Royal Armagh Grammar School, from Newtonhamilton, had just arrived at Newcastle University where she was studying urban planning and architecture.

Pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper said police informed him of the circumstances of her death before he carried out a post-mortem examination, with the emergency services attending student accommodation around 5.30am and finding her lifeless.

Dr Cooper said: “She had been with other occupants of her flat on that evening, alcohol had been consumed and there were indications that other substances may have been taken as well.”

A toxicology report showed she had a blood alcohol level of 197mg per 100ml of blood – putting her around two and a half times over the legal driving limit, indicating “at least a moderate level of intoxication”.

Dr Cooper said tests revealed she had 1.3mg of ketamine per litre of blood, a level below what would usually be considered fatal.

But the two together were likely to have severely depressed her nervous system and he recorded the cause of death to be “the effects of a combination of alcohol and ketamine”.

Earlier, her mother Sandra paid tribute to her daughter, saying she flourished at school “with her huge personality, confidence and humour”.

The A* student was popular with pupils, teachers and parents alike, she was a trained classical singer and a leader with the school’s cadet force.

Her mother said: “Jeni’s bag was always packed and I am proud she had a varied experience of life in her limited years.”

She added: “Her death has left a huge void that will never be filled.

“It is a huge loss to me, her father David, brother Daniel and our extended family.

“I also believe it is a huge loss to Newcastle University and the planning world she would have joined.”